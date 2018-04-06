How you can celebrate National Beer Day in Las Vegas

National Beer Day is celebrated April 7, which is the day that the Cullen-Harrison Act was enacted after having been signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933. After signing the law, Roosevelt said "I think this would be a good time for a beer!." On that first day, 1.5 million beers were consumed across the country.

At that time, drinking alcohol was against the law in the United States (Prohibition).The Cullen-Harrison Act made it legal to drink beverages that contained up to 3.2 percent alcohol by weight, which was considered too low to produce intoxication. That did not stop many people at the time from being very excited to drink anything containing alcohol. The official end of Prohibition did not happen until Dec. 5, 1933.

Beer lovers will be celebrating National Beer Day all weekend in Las Vegas at the Great Vegas Festival of Beer in the World Market Center Pavilion. The weekend begins with the Mad Craft Experience on April 6 and continues with Grand Tasting on April 7.

Public School 702 is celebrating National Beer Day on April 7 with $3 tasters, $5 select pints and $10 premium flights.

Park on Fremont is celebrating by offering 3 great beers for just $8 each. They are Choco Blanco, a cream ale by Joseph James Brewing Company; Hell or High Water Watermelon, a wheet beer by 21st Amendment Brewery; and Remix IPA, an imperial ale by Green Flash Brewing Company.

Commonwealth in Downtown Las Vegas will have 3 special beers available on National Beer Day. They are Delirium Tremens, a Belgian Belgian ale by Huyghe Brewery, priced $12; Victory At Sea, a porter by Ballast Point Brewing Company, priced at $12; and 90 minute IPA, an imperial pale ale by Dogfish Head, priced at $11.

BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas will offer day-fresh Budweiser beer out of copper kegs sent directly from Budweiser’s brewery in Fairfield, Calif. Plus, the popular rooftop bar and grill always offers more than 100 beer selections, including 36 drafts on tap. The dynamic venue is also home to a custom-made Budweiser Beechwood Grill that imparts the flavor of selected beers into meats including burgers, chicken and sausages.

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin will say "Salud!" to National beer Day on April 7. The cerveza will flow all day.

Beer lovers can celebrate the holiday on Cabo Wabo’s outdoor Strip-side patio with beer buckets, priced at $23, and an array of draft beer including a Sammy’s Red Head or a Wasatch Off Duty IPA, priced at $7. In true Sammy Hagar style, Cabo Wabo guests are encouraged to pair their choice of beer with any authentic Mexican style dish to maximize the holiday celebration. Dishes for beer day celebrators include Sammy’s Tequila Shrimp, comprised of Baja shrimp, garlic and Cabo Wabo tequila-lime sauce, served with Mexican style rice, priced at $24.95; or the restaurant’s signature nacho platter, made up of a house cheese blend, beans, jalapenos, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, priced at $14.95.

And if you are a serious beer drinker, you may want to check out the beer rewards program at PUB 365 inside Tuscany Suites & Casino. National Beer Day would the perfect time to sign up!

The program rewards people who participate with free food, free beer, special beer dinners, private tap party invites, and much more depending on number of points collected.

They recently launched an app that will help beer club members track their points and learn more about the beers they are drinking. The app also lets beer lovers know about special events and deals offered by PUB 365.

PUB 365 offers 365 beers, along with other alcohol and a full menu.

