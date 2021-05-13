Frank Marino's Diva-licious Brunch returns to DW Bistro

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the longest-running shows in Las Vegas returns. Frank Marino and his cast of divas will take the stage at DW Bistro for Frank Marino’s Diva-licious brunch.

“It’s exciting to be back,” Marino said. “We’re one of the last industries to reopen, because we have to work so closely to people.”

Frank Marino’s popular drag queen show has been running since 1985 in Las Vegas.

Two years ago, he and the Divas began performing at DW Bistro, but the pandemic shut down their shows just as they were heating up.

Marino said the production crew has put in place COVID safe policies like social distancing of the guests and everyone wearing masks. However, Marino says the show will still be as interactive as fans remember and have grown to love.

“I think the women are going to be in for a surprise,” Marino said. “Who knows! They might go home looking like Lady Gaga.”

A Lady Gaga Diva is just one of the new performers making an appearance at the Diva-licious Brunch, but she won’t be the only one fighting for the spotlight.

Bette Midler, Barbara Streisand, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and more will join Marino while guests enjoy DW Bistro’s brunch and cocktails menu.

“All the divas are going to be there, and let me tell you, the audience becomes divas too, because they end up being the life of the party.”

Frank Marino’s Diva-licious Brunch will kick off with two shows on Saturdays and two shows on Sundays starting May 15 at DW Bistro on West Russell Road.