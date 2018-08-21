Football Watch Parties In Las Vegas Valley | 2018

Don't want to watch football at home? Here is a list of football watch parties around the Las Vegas valley. Many of the places offer multiple high definition televisions, food and drink specials, prizes and giveaways.

ALIANTE HOTEL-CASINO

Food specials during every Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday include $1.50 hot dogs with chili cheese or sauerkraut for 50 cents each; $2 chese nachos (add chili for 50 cents); $2 potato chips; $2.50 cup of chili; $5 Buffalo wings; $2 tacos or $5 for three (choice of steak asada or chicken carbon).

BEER PARK

BEER Park at Paris Las Vegas is offering fantasy football draft party packages through the start of the season. Fans can indulge in an assortment of over 100 varieties of beer, including 36 on draft. BEER PARK’s popular tailgate fare includes options such as the nacho cheeseburger, topped with tortilla chips, cheese sauce, jalapeño peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo; the smoked prime rib cheesesteak, made with shaved prime rib, American cheese and caramelized onions, served in French bread; and the seven-layer dip, made with guacamole, sour cream, beans, olives, tomatoes and green onions, served with tortilla chips.

BORRACHA MEXICAN CANTINA

Throughout the season, Borracha Mexican Cantina in Henderson will be offering an unbeatable $5 Bud drafts deal to accompany their always delicious street tacos, empanadas, tostadas, rice bowls, carnitas and more.

BOYD GAMING

All Boyd Gaming properties will offering the following drink specials at football viewing spots on each property. They include a $15 bucket of domestic beer, $20 bucket of imported beer, $3 domestic bootles, $4 import bttles, $7 shot and a beer, $7 vodka and Red Bull, $7 Patron margarita, $5 Stoli vodka Bloody Mary, and $5 Bacadi cocktails.

CABO WABO CANTINA

Cabo Wabo Cantina [cabowabocantina.com] tackles football season! Located Strip-side in Las Vegas, Sammy Hagar’s rockin’ cantina will host game day viewing parties for all regular season NFL and college football games, featured by flat-panel big-screen TVs visible from any seat in the cantina. Fans can cheer on their teams while chowing down on authentic Mexican dishes and of course…drinks! Buy a round for the table with Cabo’s Dos Equis beer buckets, priced at $23. The party continues with ‘Football Fiestas’ for all Sunday night games, from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring five shots and five beers for $55. Toast for teams with fans in the cantina, or reserve Cabo Wabo’s VIP lounge overlooking the main dining room for a private viewing experience!

CLIQUE BAR & LOUNGE

Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan will offer all of their signature bites and craft cocktails during football season. Clique will open at noon starting Sept. 1. Beginning Sept. 9, Clique will open at 9 a.m. and feature three varieties of Bloody Mary’s as well as savory options including a Breakfast Burrito, Breakfast Sandwich and a protein packed Egg White Scramble Bowl.

CRAZY HORSE 3

Crazy Horse 3 will host football viewing parties from Sept. 6 through Dec. 30. On Sept. 10, the award-winning gentlemen’s club will celebrate the incoming Vegas’ new football team with a “Black and Silver” party, complete with a hosted open bar throughout the entirety of the two games starting at 4:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m., free pizza and raffle prizes, including Crazy Horse 3’s ‘Diamond Dollars,’ valid as club credit for dances. Football fans sporting black and silver gear will also receive a $100 gift card through the Crazy Horse 3 app, valid for drinks and bottle purchases. Through the remainder of the season, the top Vegas gentlemen’s club will offer hosted open bars from 5:30 p.m. through halftime, $20 beer buckets and topless entertainers serving tailgate fare throughout all the other games. Fans will enjoy plenty of football action on the venue’s massive 70-inch and 100-inch HDTVs with live surround sound.

Crazy Horse 3 is also hosting fantasy football draft parties through Sept. 5. Fantasy Football leagues are invited to select their draft picks in Crazy Horse 3’s private party room, which seats up to 200 guests. The gentlemen’s club will offer $20 beer buckets, complimentary pizza, bottle specials, priced at $199, and all the football action on the venue’s massive 70-inch and 100-inch high-definition televisions.

GOLD COAST

Gold Coast’s Red Zone sports bar will host Monday Night Viewing Parties, showing all the football action on giant-screen TVs throughout the season. Raffles will take place throughout the games with giveaways, including jerseys.

HEARTHSTONE KITCHEN & CELLAR

Hearthstone will be kicking off the season on Sept. 6 with a special party. There will be $10 Bud pitchers and $10 buckets of wings. Better yet, there will be a complimentary pig roast at halftime! If you can’t make the Football Season Kick-Off party, not to worry…$10 Bud pitchers and $10 wing buckets will be available all season long during Monday Night Football!

HOUSE OF BLUES

Head to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Sundays starting Sept. 9 for Sunday football. There will be weekly prizes and giveaways, including Dre headphones, mini iPads, Las Vegas Raiders tickets, and much more. Football fanatics can choose buckets of beer $25 domestic or $30 import, in addition to their favorite game day cocktail. A special tailgate-inspired menu is also available on Sundays and includes: creamy cowboy caviar, chilly buffalo cauliflower, Miami fries, Texan chicken wings, Minnesota Hotdish, Tennessee hot ribs and Carolina sundaes. Football fans following a plant-based diet can even celebrate with the arrival of the Impossible Cheeseburger at the House of Blues Restaurant & Bar.

INFLUENCE THE POOL

Influence the Pool at The LINQ will host football parties throughout the season. Catch your favorite teams while enjoying the adults-only pool, which offers plasma screens throughout the pool deck, lining the center bar and placed inside each of the pool’s 10 cabanas and 24 cabana rooms, so no sports fanatic is ever far from the action. Influence is also looking to give one fan the ultimate game day party. To enter for the chance to win, follow @thelinq on Instagram, post a photo donning your favorite team’s gear and hashtag #GameDayGearContest. The contest will run August 8-31, 2018 and the winner will be notified on Monday, Sept. 3. Redemption is valid through August 31, 2019.

MORTON'S THE STEAKHOUSE

Morton's is offering football fans the chance to win The Ultimate Tailgating Experience. One winner will win 4 tickets to any game and a gourmet tailgate party; two 2nd place winners will win a $500 Morton's gift card; and two 3rd place winners will receive a Morton's Football Gift Basket filled with appetizers, entrees and desserts for up to 15 fans and 4 football tickets to any home game. Entries will be accepted Aug. 27-Sept. 21. All you have to do is put on your favorite jersey and post a photo or video on Morton's Facebook page or use the hashtag #ScoreSomeSteak on Instagram and Twitter. Other restrictions may apply.

THE ORLEANS

Football enthusiasts can catch this season’s games at the modern, 140-seat Bourbon Street Lounge, hosting Monday Night Viewing Parties. Raffles will take place throughout the games with giveaways, including football jerseys.

PANCHO'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is kicking off football season with tailgate happy hour deals and signature tequila offerings every Saturday and Sunday in the cantina beginning Sept. 8. Guests can enjoy watching college football and NFL games on eight, eighty-inch high-definition televisions while enjoying discounted appetizers and drinks from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays. Half-price tequila shots will be available from 3 p.m. until close exclusively on Sundays.

PT'S ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

PT’s Taverns in Las Vegas will kick off football season with gaming, food and beverage promotions available during all college and professional football games. Each week throughout the season, PT’s will host a Football Pick ‘Em promotion, allowing one overall tavern winner who picks the most winning teams out of all the taverns to win their choice of $500 in free slot play or a $500 bar tab. At any of PT’s Taverns 59 locations, guests can catch all the action of the games while enjoying one of Nathan’s Famous hotdogs. Hotdog selections will include a regular hotdog, priced at $3; a New Yorker, served with brown mustard and sauerkraut, priced at $4; The Brat, a traditional bratwurst served with three-mustard sauce; The Chicago, served with pickles, tomato, sport peppers, Chicago-style relish, onion, celery salt and yellow mustard, priced at $5; The Ballpark, served with mayonnaise Dijon mustard, bacon and fried onions, priced at $5; The Chili and Cheese, topped with chili and shredded cheddar cheese, priced at $5; and The BC & B, a bacon-wrapped hotdog topped with beer cheese, priced at $6.

Beverage offerings available at all Sierra Gold locations and at SG Bar will include Bud or Bud Light buckets, priced at $20 each, and the Breakfast In A Glass bottomless Bloody Mary, served in a 25-ounce mug garnished with cherry tomatoes, hardboiled egg, pigs in a blanket, pepperoni cubes, sharp cheddar and pepper jack cheese cubes, jalapeño poppers, boneless chicken wings, celery, olives, lime, priced at $25. Bloody Mary refills will be served in a pint glass with celery lime and olive only. Beverage offerings that will be available at all PT’s Golds, PT’s Ranches, Sean Patrick’s, PT’s Pubs and PT’s Brewing Company include Bud or Bud Light buckets, priced at $20 and a bottomless Bloody Mary, served in a 16-ounce pint glass garnished with a celery stick, lime and queen olives, priced at $15.

PKWY TAVERN

PKWY Tavern will offer food and drink specials during all college and professional games throughout the season, including $4 Miller Light drafts, $5 Jack Daniel;s and $15 buckets of Miller Light. Fantasy football leagues are also invited to host their draft parties through Sept. 5 at all four PKWY Tavern locations. Groups booking at PKWY Tavern can draft a winning a lineup and enjoy free Wi-Fi and draft kits, as well as a variety of unbeatable food and drink specials including $5 Jägermeister shots, $15 Miller Lite buckets and$20 Mini Meister buckets.

SAM'S TOWN

Beginning on Sept. 10, Monday night games throughout the football season will be shown at the 100-seat Roxy’s Lounge with a state-of-the-art sound system, located on the casino level of Sam’s Town. B Connected members who buy one draft beer can enjoy a second draft beer for free during the Monday night games when they swipe their B Connected card at a kiosk and present their free second draft beer voucher at the lounge.

SUNCOAST

Fans can experience daytime Sunday Viewing Parties in the Suncoast Showroom starting at 9 a.m. each Sunday during the football season. Showroom guests can enjoy the full lineup of BFF drink specials referenced above.

Games will also be shown at The Game on Monday nights. The Game provides an immersive sports viewing and dining experience for sports fans wanting to catch all the football action. Football devotees can enjoy delicious sports bar staples and signature dishes like spicy Bar-BQ habanero chicken wings, quarter-pound burgers and hot dogs, savory sandwiches and a wide selection of hand-crafted brews. More than 100 total linear feet of state-of-the-art LED TVs – longer than a regulation basketball court – line the walls of The Game, including multiple giant screen TVs.

SUNSET STATION

Sunset Station will host the fifth annual kickoff to football seminar with special TV TV personality Hank Goldberg; Bernie Fratto, host of Rebel Extra; Bruce Marshall from the Gold Sheet; and Andy Isko from Gaming Today. Hosted by Chuck Esposito. The kickoff will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in Club Madrid at Sunset Station.

THERAPY

Therapy restaurant in Downtown Las Vegas is ready for football with exclusive drink deals and viewing parties! To kick things off, Therapy will offer discounted beer buckets, priced at $25 that will include five beers of Coors Light, Dos Equis or a mix of both; 90 ounce pitchers of Dos Equis or Coors Light priced at $25; and 90 ounce pitchers of Therapy’s handcrafted Guava beer for only $35.Looking to watch the game somewhere more private? Fans can reserve Therapy’s Loft, located above the restaurant, to view games on the restaurant’s 70-inch-high-definition TV, that seats 50 people. Loft reservations for football games guarantees a 10 percent discount on all food, in addition to the restaurant’s beer bucket and pitcher specials.

THE SAYERS CLUB

The Sayers Club at SLS Las Vegas will also host viewing parties Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season on six big-screen televisions. Guests can enjoy the game in ultimate comfort inside the club or while lounging Strip-side on the outdoor patio. Food specials include $13.95 Chicken Loaded Nachos, $11.95 Buffalo Chicken Wings, and $11.95 Margherita and $16.95 Carni Pizzas. A variety of burger offerings are also available including the popular $13.95 Manly (house beer-cheddar cheese, bacon lardons, smoked-salt onion strings, umami ketchup, mustard spread), the $13.95 Truffle (truffled aioli, house truffle cheese, truffle glaze), the $12.95 Cali (caramelized onions, american cheese, miso-mustard, house spread, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato), and the $15.95 Ahi Tuna (seared ahi patty, daikon sprouts, crushed avocado, gingered carrots, wasabi flake, wasabi tartar). Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling 702.761.7621.

THE STILL: CRAFTS, DRAFTS & EATS

Starting Sept. 1, The Still at The Mirage will open at 9 a.m. for football fans. Enjoy seasonal breakfast items such as The Still Breakfast Sandwich, Whole Egg Breakfast Bowl, and the Egg White Breakfast Bowl accompanied by Mimosas, Poinsettias, Bloody Marias and Breakfast Shooters. Red Zone Sundays will begin on Sept. 9 and offer fans a whole new approach to football viewing. In addition, The Still will offer watch party packages for groups of four or more people ranging from $180 to $550. Football fans can watch college and professional football at The Still.

UMAMI BURGER, BEER GARDEN & SPORTS BAR

Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book at SLS Las Vegas will kick off football season by hosting draft parties through Sept. 2, when for $25 per person, guests will be supplied with a cork board and draft kit, while enjoying beer towers, party platters and more. Starting Sept. 6, Umami patrons can enjoy a variety of game day specials including a $25 bucket of beer and wings, $12 Bud Light pitchers, $5 Jameson shots, $9 signature cocktails the Umami Mary and Red Zone Lemonade, and weekly beer and shot specials, while watching the day’s games on 51 screens. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Sept. 9, guests can experience Umami’s Game Day Buffet. For $24.95 per person, football’s hungriest fans can devour unlimited fan-favorite food including “All the Fixings” Burgers and Hot Dogs served with Mixed Greens, Cole Slaw, and Potato Salad; French Fries and Buffalo Wings; and “Build Your Own” Nachos. In addition to live entertainment and giveaways, activities including foosball, cornhole, Jenga and beer pong will enhance the ultimate tailgate party.

VIGIL'S REAL BARBECUE

Guests can cheer on their favorite teams every Sunday and Monday beginning Sept. 9 at Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The LINQ Promenade with drink specials and authentic BBQ or take the party home with catering and takeout options. The restaurant will feature $20 Miller Lite Buckets, $5 pints of Virgil’s Ale and Coors Lite as well as $5 shots of Jim Bean, Jim Bean Apple and Fireball. On Sundays, a $9 Pancake Shot with Jim Beam, OJ Back and a bacon strip will be available. Guests can enjoy breakfast dishes during Sunday NFL games as the BBQ joint opens at 8 a.m. and keep the party going throughout the day with signature BBQ items including the Memphis Ribs and Texas Beef Brisket.

Football fans who wish to watch the game from the comfort of their homes and have Virgil’s do the work can enjoy a three-foot BBQ hero sandwich featuring pork belly and brisket. The sub feeds 12 people and is priced at $90. Catering packages are also available ranging from $15 - $30 per person. Reservations and catering orders can be made by calling 702.389.7400.

If you would like to submit a viewing party for this list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.



