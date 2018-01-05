Food, beverage specials for CES 2018 attendees

Several restaurants will be offering food and drink specials when the largest convention of the year, CES, is in town. The convention is attended by more than 180,000 people each year.

Trevi Italian Restaurant inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace will welcome attendees of the CES 2018 with a featured dish, short rib and Maine lobster ravioli, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12. Executive Chef Jose Navarro will prepare short rib and Maine lobster ravioli doppio, an Italian twist on surf and turf. House-made pasta will be filled with tender 12-hour braised short rib and Maine lobster, glazed with lobster sauce and braising jus, priced at $34.







BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas is offering a special Data on Draft beer flight during CES. The flight features 6 oz. pours of four select craft brews with options including Elysian-Space Dust IPA, Firestone-Pivo Pils, Golden Road, Kona-Big Wave, Shock Top-Sunset Orange and more. All beer flights are priced at $14.







Rockhouse in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and The Palazzo will be offering a special hamburger combo during CES. The CES combo includes one of Rockhouse’s famous burgers paired with fries and a soda for $10 when you present a CES badge.







