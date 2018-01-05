CES bringing new products, big crowd to Las Vegas next week

The biggest trade show of the year will be in Las Vegas next week.



More than 180,000 from 150 countries people will be attending CES 2018, which is not open to the general public. The show begins Jan. 9 and ends Jan. 12.

This is the 51st year for the consumer electronics show and all the big boys will be there, including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Amazon, Ford and Google. There will also be dozens of startup companies hoping to attract attention to their products. There will be more than 3,900 companies with exhibits at the show.







As usual, TVs are expected to be big in more ways than one again this year. LG will be showing off an 88-inch 8K TV, which is the largest OLED set that LG has even produced.



Other highly anticipated items include smart speakers, digital assistants, a new personal drone, single-person transports, a new car brand named Byton, new notebooks from Samsung, smart tupperware, robotic sun shades, a new device that can measure the health of your hair, a mod for your phone that can track blood pressure, a scanner that will determine if food is safe to eat, a wallet with a Bluetooth tracker, and a special spoon for people who have Parkinson's.



The trade show's main location is the Las Vegas Convention Center on Paradise Road. However, there will also be exhibitors at the Sands Expo, World Trade Center, Renaissance Las Vegas, Westgate Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore at Wynn, ARIA, Park MGM and Vdara.



