Élia Beach Club to debut at Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has announced a new daylife venue named Élia Beach Club.

The new daylife venue will officially open its doors on June 10.

Élia Beach Club is a passion project for Mio Danilovic, Creator and Managing Partner of Elia Beach Club, who is known for his stellar beach club track record, having recently opened Joia Beach in Miami -- which remains the preeminent venue of its kind -- maintaining itself as a coveted celebrity hotspot. Danilovic's partners on this project are esteemed hospitality veterans Jason “JRoc” Craig and Michael Fuller who along with Danilovic, eagerly await the unveiling of this magical, ethereal new hospitality destination.

Curated by the partners and designed by the discerning eye of Francois Frossard, Élia Beach Club takes its inspiration from Mykonos, Greece, remaining in-step with its namesake, Elia, Mykonos’ largest beach.

Known for its clear, blue surf and scenic sandy landscape, Élia Beach Club will emanate those sensations through its ambiance. Frossard, who also designed the notable Joia Beach, as well as some of the most widely lauded institutions to have graced Miami, brought the partners' visions to life through hand-selected decor detail and a customized design aesthetic.

Élia Beach Club will initially be open Thursday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.