LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Downtown Container Park is getting ready to celebrate Cinco De Mayo.

The shopping center will be having two events this week featuring live music, drink specials and more -- during a "taco-fueled rodeo" Cinco De Mayo celebration.

You can get a free mechanical bull ride when you buy food and drinks from a Container Park eatery.

And a second fiesta will be on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Carlos Santana tribute band Freedom will be performing.