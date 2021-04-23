Dive-In Movies coming back to Cosmopolitan for summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is bringing Dive-In Movies at the Boulevard Pool for the summer.

The movies will be shown the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee on Monday nights from May 10 to Sept. 13.

Movies include everything from classic films to modern blockbusters. Attendees can take a dip in the pool or enjoy cocktails and bites poolside.

General admission is $10 for locals, $15 general admission. Free for hotel guests, first responders and law enforcement. Must have valid ID.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and movies start at 8.

Here is the summer lineup: