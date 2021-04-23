Watch
Dive-In Movies coming back to Cosmopolitan for summer

The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is hosting dive-in movies by the pool on Monday evenings. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts a 8. Visit ktnv.com/links for more information.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 23, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is bringing Dive-In Movies at the Boulevard Pool for the summer.

The movies will be shown the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee on Monday nights from May 10 to Sept. 13.

Movies include everything from classic films to modern blockbusters. Attendees can take a dip in the pool or enjoy cocktails and bites poolside.

General admission is $10 for locals, $15 general admission. Free for hotel guests, first responders and law enforcement. Must have valid ID.

Click here for tickets.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and movies start at 8.

Here is the summer lineup:

  • May 10 Karate Kid
  • May 17 Bourne Ultimatum
  • May 24 Grease
  • May 31 Captain America: First Avenger
  • June 7 Pirates of the Caribbean
  • June 14 Guardians of the Galaxy
  • June 21 Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle
  • June 28 The Lion King
  • July 5 Rocky IV
  • July 12 21 Jump Street
  • July 19 Spiderman Homecoming
  • July 26 Bad Boys for Life
  • Aug. 2 Aladdin
  • Aug. 9 Lost in Translation
  • Aug. 16 Black Panther
  • Aug. 23 Happy Gilmore
  • Aug. 30 The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • Sept. 6 Wonder Woman
  • Sept. 13 Jurassic World
