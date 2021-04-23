Dive-In Movies coming back to Cosmopolitan for summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is bringing Dive-In Movies at the Boulevard Pool for the summer.
The movies will be shown the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee on Monday nights from May 10 to Sept. 13.
Movies include everything from classic films to modern blockbusters. Attendees can take a dip in the pool or enjoy cocktails and bites poolside.
General admission is $10 for locals, $15 general admission. Free for hotel guests, first responders and law enforcement. Must have valid ID.
Click here for tickets.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and movies start at 8.
Here is the summer lineup:
- May 10 Karate Kid
- May 17 Bourne Ultimatum
- May 24 Grease
- May 31 Captain America: First Avenger
- June 7 Pirates of the Caribbean
- June 14 Guardians of the Galaxy
- June 21 Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle
- June 28 The Lion King
- July 5 Rocky IV
- July 12 21 Jump Street
- July 19 Spiderman Homecoming
- July 26 Bad Boys for Life
- Aug. 2 Aladdin
- Aug. 9 Lost in Translation
- Aug. 16 Black Panther
- Aug. 23 Happy Gilmore
- Aug. 30 The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Sept. 6 Wonder Woman
- Sept. 13 Jurassic World