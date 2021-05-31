Concerts on the Beach Series at Mandalay Bay adds Dwight Yoakam and Randy Houser Show July 9

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country superstars Dwight Yoakam and Randy Houser will take over the Mandalay Bay Beach stage Friday, July 9 as part of the Concerts on the Beach series at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino . The show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

General Admission and VIP tickets go on sale May 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at mandalaybay.com or ticketmaster.com . VIP ticket purchasers will view concerts from Moorea Beach Club, providing an elevated panoramic view of the stage as well as access to a VIP entry line, private restrooms and bar service. An M life Rewards pre-sale for all shows will run May 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To join M life Rewards, or for more information, visit mgmresorts.com/mlife .

Dwight Yoakam

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization. He also was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala in October 2019.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including “Sling Blade” and “Panic Room.” In 2016, he recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series “Goliath.” Recently, he appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film “Logan Lucky” with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig. Yoakam is capable of seamlessly melting into his roles and impressively standing toe-to-toe with some of the world’s top thespians over the course of his storied and successful acting career, including Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto, Forest Whitaker and Matthew McConaughey.

Randy Houser

With an inimitable voice the New York Times describes as “wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,” Randy Houser racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits with his album, How Country Feels , plus earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy.” Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalogue with “We Went” from his 2016 album, Fired Up . Houser’s fourth studio album, Magnolia , marks a new era for the singer/songwriter which many have called “Houser at his best.” Listeners got their first taste of Houser’s critically acclaimed rootsy project with the Top 30 hit “What Whiskey Does,” which debuted on Country radio as the No. 1 Most Added and Rolling Stone immediately dubbed “a classic tears-and-twang drinking song.” The album which NPR claims is home to “some of the most expressive performances of his career,” also includes his single “No Stone Unturned,” a gypsy-hearted traveling song that Whiskey Riff calls “the best song, from the best album of 2019.”

In early 2021 Houser teamed up with good friend Jamey Johnson to share the stage on their unforgettable co-headlining Country Cadillac Tour. The tour, amongst the first routed tours in 2021, consisted of 18 social distanced tour dates and a one-of-a-kind live stream: Live from Graceland from the iconic home of Elvis Presley.

The Mandalay Bay Beach stage, which rises over the Four Diamond resort’s sand and surf wave pool, has hosted entertainment’s biggest names as part of the iconic summer series. Concertgoers are invited to enjoy musical performances that perfectly complement the warm season as they sip on cocktails, sink their toes in the sand and wade in the water at Mandalay Bay’s guest-favorite wave pool.