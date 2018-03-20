Celebrating Chinese New Year in Las Vegas | 2018

The following is a list of special events that are happening in Las Vegas to celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dog. If you would like to submit an event, send an email with details to webmaster@ktnv.com.



Golden Dragon and Lion Dance at The Shops at Crystals

Jan. 6-March 1

The Shops at Crystals is celebrating Chinese New Year with Golden Dragon measuring 24-feet tall and 53-feet long. It weights more than 3,000 pounds and is illuminated by more than 100,000 LED lights. On display Jan. 8 through March 1. A traditional blessing by Bhante Sujatha, a monk from Blue Lotus Las Vegas, will take place on Feb. 15 during a private celebration and shoppers and guests are invited to celebrate The Year of the Dog during a grand lion dance from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17.



Year of the Dog at Bellagio

Jan. 8-March 3

The Year of the Dog display at the Bellagio Conservator and Botanical Gardens features giant dogs, ding pots, four fountains, giant coins, lanterns, Moon Gate towers, a 19-foot crystal chandelier, a bridge over a tranquil pond with live fish, and more.



China Lights Lantern Festival

Jan. 19-Feb. 25

Craig Ranch Regional Park

The lantern festival will bring hundreds of larger-than-life, fully-illuminated, lanterns, as well as Chinese cultural performances and special handicrafts to Las Vegas for six weeks. China Lights will celebrate the Chinese New Years with special performances and speakers Feb. 16 through 18. There will also be surprises for audiences.



Chinese New Year Lion Dance at Palace Station

Feb. 15

Palace Station will celebrate Chinese New year with traditional lion dance by the Lohan School of Shaolin at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 15. The Grand Cafe's authentic Chinese food menu includes Emperor’s wonton soup, shrimp and lobster sauce, Hong Kong chow mein and Mongolian beef. After the meal, test your New Year’s luck in the property’s Asian table games pit, which offers popular games including Dynasty Baccarat, Bad Beat Baccarat and Fortune Asia Poker. Cap off the celebration with Palace Station’s $75,000 Chinese New Year Baccarat Tournament on Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3. Top prize is $20,000 in promotional chips. Qualify based on table games play.



Chinese New Year at Mandarin Oriental

Feb 15

There will be a Yusheng Toss in the 23rd floor Sky Lobby on Feb. 15. Guests are invited to join in viewing the event which involves a colorful dish composed of raw fish, herbs, spices and fresh and pickled fruits and vegetables which are then tossed into the air seven times while sharing words of good luck.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Fashion Show Mall

Feb. 16

The Fashion Show Hall will hold a celebration in its great hall with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a performance by a cultural performance group from

china, a fashion runway show, a dragon dance and more.



Chinese New Year Party

Feb. 16

The Phoenix Bar & Lounge

All night food and drink specials to celebrate the Year of the Dog.



Chinese New Year Display at Wynn Las Vegas

Now

Wynn Las Vegas will showcase three grand dog sculptures in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year. Nine-foot-high gold leafed displays symbolizing the ‘Year of the Dog’ will be on prominent display in the atriums. To complement the one-of-a-kind sculptures, silk dragons and lanterns, along with more than 7,000 flowering orange, red and yellow begonias, mums and calandivas will adorn the atriums throughout the New Year celebration. A traditional dragon and lion dance will be performed on February 18 at 6 p.m.



Lion dance at Tropicana

Feb. 17

A live lion dance will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Tropicana Las Vegas. Guests are also invited to test their fortune with two unique Baccarat offerings, the first a $30,000 Baccarat promotion for the entire month of February where every Saturday eight (8) lucky names will be drawn for prizes ranging from $500 to $2500 in promo chips. The second is a $108,000 Baccarat Tournament taking place February 15 through February 18.



Signature Fan Dance at Grand Canal Shoppes

Feb. 16

Grand Canal Shoppes will help kick off the Lunar New Year festivities on Friday, February 16 with the signature fan dance above the waterfall at 4:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. During and after the fan dance, more than 250 envelopes will be distributed to guests. The envelopes will be filled with prizes - from gift cards to chocolate gold coins. Each red envelope will also be bundled with signature store incentives available at participating Grand Canal Shoppes stores and restaurants.

Free



Free calendar from Ladies of FANTASY

Feb. 16

The ladies of FANTASY at Luxor hotel-casino will celebrate Chinese New Year by giving a complimentary 2018 “Black & White And Nude All Over” calendar for all guests who attend the show on Feb. 16. The “Black & White and Nude All Over” calendar was photographed by renowned photographer and stylist Oscar Picazo, who shot the stunning showgirls in timeless black and white imagery.



Eye ceremony and lion dance at The Venetian and The Palazzo

Feb. 16

The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas are celebrating Chinese New Year and "The Year of the Dog" with an inspiring and traditional eye ceremony and lion dance. Kicking off on at 3 p.m. Feb. 16, the festive lion dance will begin with the eye ceremony at The Venetian porte-cochere. The dance will wind its way through The Venetian lobby and casino before stopping in The Palazzo Waterfall Atrium, then finding its way through The Palazzo casino, lobby, and ending at The Palazzo porte-cochere. This grand event will commence with traditional firecrackers, and a parade of dancers and drummers in authentic clothing. To accompany the ceremony and dance, guests can enjoy stunning decorations highlighting the "Year of the Dog" that can be found throughout the resort.



Lunar New Year Celebration at The LINQ Promenade

Feb. 16-19

The LINQ Promenade

Multi-day elebration featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live cultural performances, prize drawings and dining specials at select eateries from Friday, Feb. 16 to Monday, Feb. 19. Kicking off the festivities, the High Roller Observation Wheel will be lit red and gold on the evening of Feb. 16. Guests can attend the ribbon-cutting on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. and enjoy family-friendly activities through Monday evening.

Free



7th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert Dinner Gala

Feb. 16

Fashion Show Mall

Family-style dinner from Kona Grill includes salad, macadamia nut chicken, pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, carrot cake

and fudge brownies. Cognac and champagne sponsored by Remy Martin

$88 per person



Las Vegas Spring Festival Parade

Feb. 17

Downtown Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Spring Festival Parade for the Chinese New Year features extravagant floats and performers. An after party will take place at the

Downtown Container Park. Hosted by CNY in the Desert.



Lion Dance at Tropicana

Feb. 17

To celebrate Chinese New Year, guests can enjoy a live authentic lion dance set to be held on The Tropicana Las Vegas casino floor on Saturday, February 17 at 6 p.m. Guests are also invited to test their fortune with two unique Baccarat offerings, the first a $30,000 Baccarat promotion for the entire month of February where every Saturday eight (8) lucky names will be drawn for prizes ranging from $500 to $2500 in promo chips. The second is a $108,000 Baccarat Tournament taking place February 15 through February 18. Visit Players Services at Tropicana for more information on either or both events.



Chinese New Year Gala at The Orleans

7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Feb. 21

Orleans Showroom

$35

Lion's Dance at Suncoast

Feb. 21

The traditional lion's dance will take place at 2:45 p.m. on the casino floor. e. The dance will include three lions, one dragon, four musicians, two buddhas and Grandmaster Steve (Dashi). Spectators can also “feed” money in red envelopes that will be distributed to the dragon to bring good luck. The parade will culminate at 3:45 p.m. at the entrance to Peng Zu.



Lion's Dance at Gold Coast

Feb. 22

The annual lion's dance parade will take place at 7:30 and 9:30 Feb. 22 on the casino floor. The parade will include several dragons, a percussion procession and characters.



Chinatown New Year Celebration

Feb. 25

Chinatown Plaza

The annual Chinese New Year Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature traditional foods, vendor exhibits and entertainment for the entire

family. Entertainment will feature the 150-foot long dragon parade, Chinese lion dance, Chinese kung-fu and martial art demonstrations, Chinese

acrobat, Japanese taiko drummers and Korean dance.

$3 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12, free for children 5 and under



DINING SPECIALS



Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen will introduce two traditional dishes to celebrate Chinese New Year. The restaurant will offer steamed whole fish with ginger, scallions and soy and lobster served with a choice between ginger and scallion or XO sauce between Feb. 15 and 28. The restaurant is open 24 hours a day. Dim sum is available rom 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Chinese New Year Dim Sum Brunch returns to Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas from Feb. 15 to 21.Guests can indulge in a selection of dishes butlered tableside, while others are presented on extravagant buffets and carving stations throughout the restaurant. Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the menu is $68.88 for adults and $58.88 for children under sixyears of age, not including tax and gratuity. Reservations are accepted for parties of ten or more.



Red Lotus Asian Kitchen is now open at Tropicana Las Vegas, serving lunch and dinner. Located off the casino floor, guests can enjoy fast, easy and flavorful Asian cuisine with a twist - available for dine-in and grab-and-go, just in time for Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dog. Led by International chef Steven Leung, guests can indulge in Asian cuisine's greatest hits with a twist. The menu will feature an array of appetizers, soups, rice and noodle, as well as rice bowl options.



Mandarin Bar at Mandarin Oriental is offering the Wu Xing cocktail which blends Johnnie Walker Blue, lemongrass infused Baijiu, ginger and lychee liquor, organic oolong tea and sandalwood oils into a prosperous potion. Twist by Pierre Gagnaire is hosting a special dinner in honor of the Chinese New Year on Feb. 16. Cost is $248 per person. The MOzen Bistro is offering a special lunch and dinner menu in celebration of Chinese New Year. Dishes include a Hainanese Chicken Rice “Bento”, dim sum specials and divine desserts. Available February 16 – 21. And the famous black tea, known as Keemum, can be ordered during Afternoon Tea in honor of the Chinese New Year.



Hong Kong Café at The Palazzo has created a special limited-time menu in honor of Chinese New Year. Guests are invited to celebrate the occasion with a variety of authentic dishes including Winner's Daily soup, golden crispy chicken, Buddha Feast, and more. The menu will be available from Feb. 16 through Feb. 24.



Ping Pang Pong and Noodle Exchange at the Gold Coast will celebrate Chinese New Year. Ping Pang Pong will offer its traditional gold-brick shaped New Year Sweeet Rice Cake called Nian Gao. The cake can be sliced into small pieces to cook in sweet soup or as the restaurant prepares it, steamed and pan-seared with egg. It will be available for purchase on Feb. 1 to the 18th and dine-in guests will be able to enjoy it until Feb. 25. An approximately one pound cake will be priced at $13.99 and the price for dine in including three square pieces seared with egg is $4.88 per order.



Peng Zu at the Suncoast will offer a special Chinese New Year Menu from Feb. 16 to 25. The menu will feature barbeque pork buns (3 pieces for $8), seafood with vegetable and bean thread noodle ($19) and drunken noodles ($14).



OTHER



The Spa at Mandarin Oriental is offering The Year of the Dog Spa Experience beginning Feb. 16. The Year of the Earth Dog Experience was inspired by the elongating, grounding yoga pose of the downward facing dog, and is designed to bring about a feeling of contentment, restoration and happiness. The treatment utilizes the powerful effects of the Group’s bespoke Flourish Oil, which contains a blend of lemongrass, cardamom and coriander, to deliver an elongating, full body treatment, together with hot, healing stones, and a soothing abdominal massage; all designed to soften and release tension and revive the mind. Cost is $200 for 60 minutes, $260 for 80 minutes.

