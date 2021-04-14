Camel Safari announces brand-new experiences, exotic animals

Camel Safari announces three distinctive experiences for viewing the property’s new exotic desert animals.

Operating on 176 acres under wide-open desert skies 80 minutes north of Las Vegas, guests can choose from the Feed With A Keeper Safari, Day Glamp Camp Safari and VIP Sunset Safari.

In addition, Camel Safari recently welcomed two Bactrian camel calves born in mid-March, as well as two sand cats and two New Guinea singing dogs.Each safari experience begins with an educational program on the history of camels and camelids at Camel Safari’s picnic tables. Then, guests roam the property on a safari tram ride to see Dromedary camels, Bactrian camels, llamas, alpacas and a zedonk.

During several stops on each tour, guests will have opportunities to learn more about the animals, ask questions and come face-to-face with Camel Safari’s ambassador camels.

Guests will also see Camel Safari’s newest exotic animal residents on these tours. Native to the Sahara Desert, Camel Safari’s new sand cats are small, wild cats known for resting in underground dens during the day and roaming the desert at night.

Meanwhile, the newly added New Guinea singing dogs are closely related to the Australian dingo and known for their ability to dramatically vary the pitch of their howls.Throughout the experience, guests can enjoy cold beverages and frozen treats. After each safari tram, guests will return to the property’s picnic area to continue to experience educational encounters with other animals.

For more information and to book a safari experience, click here.