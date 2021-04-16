Annual 'Jazz in the Park' series returning in May

Clark County Parks and Recreation kicks off the spring with their annual Jazz in the Park Concert Series, which celebrates its 31st year.

This year the free series will feature Grace Kelly on May 8, Special EFX Allstars feat Chieli Minucci on May 15, Najee on May 22, Ottmar Liebert on May 29, and Nick Colionne on June 5. Seating for those with picnic baskets, blankets, and low-back chairs will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Seating space is limited to meet State Covid guidelines. Admission and parking are free.

Picnics are strongly encouraged. Everyone in attendance will be required to follow all current CDC Guidelines and wear a face mask. Each event will also be live-streamed to the Clark County Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.

Grace Kelly won numerous American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Young Jazz Composer Awards and has previously won the “Jazz Artist of the Year” for the third time at the 2016 Boston Music Awards.

Special EFX Allstars feat Chieli Minucci originally founded by drummer and percussionist George Jinda and guitarist Chieli Minucci in 1982, is a Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz group with twenty-three released albums.

Najee a Multi-Platinum and Grammy Nominated saxophonist and flutist is one of the most successful and recognizable crossover jazz and R&B performers of his generation.

Ottmar Liebert is a five-time Grammy Award nominee and has received thirty-eight Gold and Platinum certifications in the United States.

Nick Colionne is a chart-topping smooth jazz guitarist and composer who is accredited as the only artist in the history of smooth jazz to score five consecutive #1 hit singles on Billboard from a single album.

Those interested can get more information by calling (702) 455-8200 or by visiting the website.