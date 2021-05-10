Dignity Health Vegas-area hospitals share new baby lullaby

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lullaby chime is what patients and health care workers hear every time a baby is born at a Saint Rose Dominican Hospital.

Staff says it doesn't just signify a new baby it can also mean a new mom!

Staff said it can be heard in every corner of the hospital.

The lullaby is triggered by pressing a special button on the wall near the nurse's station.

It is guarded by a big orange elephant.

The tradition has been in practice since San Martin Hospital opened in 2006 and even longer at St. Rose Siena Hospital.