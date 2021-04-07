Diaper drive in North Las Vegas on Wednesday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby’s Bounty will host a diaper bank in North Las Vegas at the Martin Luther King Senior Center.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown is set to attend.
During the diaper bank, Baby's Bounty will distribute diapers and available resources to Southern Nevadan families as part of their ongoing service to the community.
The bank will be a drive-thru style bank and masks are required to attend.
Families who are in need of diapers can register on Baby’s Bounty’s website babysbounty.org.
Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center is located at 2420 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.