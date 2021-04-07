Diaper drive in North Las Vegas on Wednesday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby’s Bounty will host a diaper bank in North Las Vegas at the Martin Luther King Senior Center.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown is set to attend.

During the diaper bank, Baby’s Bounty will distribute diapers and available resources to Southern Nevadan families as part of their ongoing service to the community. B

The bank will be a drive-thru style bank and masks are required to attend.

Families who are in need of diapers can register on Baby’s Bounty’s website babysbounty.org .

Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center is located at 2420 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.