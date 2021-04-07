Watch
Diaper drive in North Las Vegas on Wednesday

A diaper drive is scheduled to take place in North Las Vegas on Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center at 2420 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Posted at 12:25 AM, Apr 07, 2021
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby’s Bounty will host a diaper bank in North Las Vegas at the Martin Luther King Senior Center.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown is set to attend.

During the diaper bank, Baby’s Bounty will distribute diapers and available resources to Southern Nevadan families as part of their ongoing service to the community. B

The bank will be a drive-thru style bank and masks are required to attend.

Families who are in need of diapers can register on Baby’s Bounty’s website babysbounty.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center is located at 2420 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

