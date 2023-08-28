Cure 4 The Kids Foundation children making music video with iconic Christmas song to raise money for cause

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a heartwarming event that captured the essence of the holiday season well ahead of schedule, children associated with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation gathered on Sunday at Vū Las Vegas, a production studio, to film a music video for an upcoming holiday album.

With pure excitement in their voices, the children expressed their joy, reminiscent of being three years old again, as they engaged in the festive activities.

"I like ornaments, putting up ornaments on the tree," one child gleefully shared.

The spotlight shined on Vū, which partnered with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to create a music video for John Lennon's iconic song "Happy Xmas." The studio's efforts aimed to spotlight the foundation's mission while giving these young participants a day they would cherish forever.

"We have a lot of celebrities and familiar faces from Las Vegas, but really, the star of the show are the kids we treat. And so, this is a special day for them," said Mitch Koulouris, director of marketing for Cure 4 The Kids.

The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has dedicated itself to advancing cures and preventing childhood diseases. In a remarkable gesture, the foundation decided to produce a Christmas album titled "Christmas 4 The Kids" to raise funds for children battling cancer and rare diseases.

Among the children who participated in the music video was Zhariyah Wall, who courageously battles Common Variable Immunodeficiency. Zhariyah was excited to meet kids who shared her experiences despite her challenges.

"If they're older than me, I get to ask them questions, and if they're younger, I get to tell them about stuff and things like that," she said. "It's fun and cool because I make new friends."

VEGAS STRONGER: Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

The project attracted local Las Vegas celebrities, including the Blue Moon Group and performers from the Strip, all coming together to support this heartfelt initiative. Kyle Khou, a producer associated with American Idol, loaned his powerful vocals to the main rendition of "Happy Xmas" making the song truly special.

Reflecting on his involvement, Khou revealed a personal connection to the cause, saying, "My nephew does have leukemia right now, and my mom suffered from cancer. So, I had to tap into that and bring that into the song a bit."

The "Happy Xmas" music video and album are set to be released on October 13. Organizers proudly announced that 100 percent of the streaming proceeds would directly benefit children fighting against cancer and rare diseases.