CSN Students earn six Student Emmy Nominations

Students from the College of Southern Nevada’s Videography & Film Program received six Student Production Emmy Award nominations from the Pacific Southwest National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The nominations were earned for films completed despite the challenges of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic. With 94 nominations and 44 wins in the last seven years the program has risen to become one of the best in the country.

Award winners will be announced online early next month. CSN students and instructor honored with the nominations are:

Student Programming Long Form: “American Boyfriend” Ilana Rahaman & Hannah Cleveland “Death By Professor” Mercedes Virgil

Student Programming Short Form: “Never Alone” Rangie Calderon “Game Time” Rangie Calderon

Student Craft – Editor: “Allure To Darkness” Deja Walston

Student Craft – Director: “Allure To Darkness” Lourdes Viray

Public Services Announcement (PSA):“Don’t Rush To Flush” CSN instructor Kelly Schwarze and Charisma Manulat