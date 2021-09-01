Comprehensive Cancer Center offering Mammo Cup Patches with mammograms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Wednesday, if you get a mammogram you can get a Mammo Cup Patch.

The limited-edition patch is being given out by the Comprehensive Cancer Center and the patches are meant to be placed on jerseys and other keepsakes.

The patches are also in collaboration with Vegas Golden Knights' player Shea Theodore who survived testicular cancer.

PREVIOUS: VGK player Shea Theodore presents $100K check to Kay's Power Play

Theodore announced $100,000 in new funding for Kay’s Power Play last month with it being named in honor of his grandmother.

Money from Kay’s Power Play will benefit the Susan G. Komen Nevada organization.

The Mammo Cup Patch id inspired by hockey playoff patches. People who get their mammograms at designated locations will get a special patch.

