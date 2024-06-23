Clark County student makes Broadway debut in MJ The Musical

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District student has made his big debut and is taking a turn in the spotlight on Broadway.

Austin Rankin has officially hit the stage as a member of MJ The Musical, portraying young Michael Jackson.

"I am beyond thrilled to be making my Broadway debut in MJ The Musical," Rankin said. "This opportunity is a dream come true and I am incredibly grateful to my family, my Broadway In The Hood, the community and my management team for their unwavering support and mentorship. I can't wait to share the stage with such talented performers and bring the magic of Michael Jackson's music to audiences."

In addition to being the school mascot at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School, Rankin has also co-written and co-produced a full album of seven songs.

His journey to Broadway began with the Broadway In The Hood program here in the valley. Rankin went to the organization's free musical theatre summer camp and performed as Rooster Hannigan in their production of ANNIE.

"Austin embodies the spirit of Faith, perseverance, determination, and humility," said Torrey Russell, the founder of Broadway In The Hood. "His passion for the arts, coupled with his exceptional talent is truly inspiring. We are immensely proud of his accomplishments and look forward to witnessing his success on Broadway and beyond. This is just the beginning for Austin. The best is yet to come!"

Rankin officially made his debut on Tuesday, June 18 at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City.

Broadway In The Hood offers free classes that focus on things like acting, dancing, singing, audio design, lighting, stage management, and costume design. They also put on performances during the year.

The organization is also raising money for the Legacy Theatre Las Vegas Capital Campaign Project. It was launched in May 2023 with the goal to raise $25 million to create the first African American-owned and operated Theatre/Education Complex in Nevada.

You can learn more about the organization here.