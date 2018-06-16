Las Vegas police are squaring off against valley firefighters in a charity hockey game at City National Arena on June 23.

The first round of the "Thin Blue Blue Line Charity Game" will kick off at 3:45 p.m. followed by the Main Event at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Injured Police Officer Fund, which helps law enforcement officials who are hurt in the line of duty.

Tickets for the game are available at the door for $15, and tickets for children ages 12 and under are $5.

Picture courtesy of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue