Circa Sports satellite sportsbook opens just before start of March Madness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circa Sports has expanded and introduced its newest sportsbook on Tuesday, just in time for March Madness.

It's the first satellite sportsbook outside of owner Derek Stevens' downtown properties and is located inside the Tuscany Suites and Casinos.

"It's a great day for Las Vegas because we're bringing a few more jobs here," said Stevens, who owns the D, Golden Gate and Circa hotel-casinos.

"It's a great day for Circa Sports because we get to expand a bit," he said.

"It's a great day for sports bettors."

Circa Sports was launched in 2019 inside the Golden Gate hotel-casino. Stevens' other properties also have sportsbooks.

The Tuscany Suites and Casinos is located at 255 East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.