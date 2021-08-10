Charity hockey game will benefit injured police officer Shay Mikalonis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Rebel Hockey is hosting a charity hockey game to benefit Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis on Aug. 20 at City National Arena.

THe game will feature players from Vegas GOlden Knights, Henderson SIlver Knights, UNLV and first responders.

Join us on 8/20 at City National Arena for a charity hockey game featuring players from the @GoldenKnights, @HSKnights, UNLV, and First Responders. Tickets can be purchased at the door. 🎟️



All proceeds go towards injured Officer Shay Mikalonis and his fight for recovery ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2890M6llQF — UNLV Rebel Hockey (@UNLVRebelHockey) August 10, 2021

Tickets can be purchased at the door. There will also be raffles, entertainment, prizes, food and drinks.

Mikalonis was shot and critically injured while responding to a protest near the Circus Circus hotel-casino last year.

Edgar Samaniego, who was 20 at the time, was arrested for the shooting. Samaniego was staying at the Travelodge in the area with a 17-year-old female.

RELATED: Arrest report released for man accused of shooting officer during Las Vegas protest

He was left with a serious spinal injury and spent several months at an out-of-state rehabilitation facility. He retuned home a few months ago.