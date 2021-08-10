Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Charity hockey game will benefit injured police officer Shay Mikalonis

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
LVMPD officer Shay Mikalonis.jpg
Posted at 2:34 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 17:34:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Rebel Hockey is hosting a charity hockey game to benefit Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis on Aug. 20 at City National Arena.

THe game will feature players from Vegas GOlden Knights, Henderson SIlver Knights, UNLV and first responders.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. There will also be raffles, entertainment, prizes, food and drinks.

Mikalonis was shot and critically injured while responding to a protest near the Circus Circus hotel-casino last year.

Edgar Samaniego, who was 20 at the time, was arrested for the shooting. Samaniego was staying at the Travelodge in the area with a 17-year-old female.

RELATED: Arrest report released for man accused of shooting officer during Las Vegas protest

He was left with a serious spinal injury and spent several months at an out-of-state rehabilitation facility. He retuned home a few months ago.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH