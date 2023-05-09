Cake baking business owner thanks CCSD teachers for support, inspiration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is honoring 18,000 teachers within the district for Teacher Appreciation Week.

KTNV's Joe Moeller was at Monaco Middle School in northeast Las Vegas. He caught up with a former CCSD student, Marisol Amezcua, who wanted to give back in a unique way.

She credits where she is at today as a business owner to the inspiration from one specific teacher. Amezcua is showing her appreciation for teachers with her specialty, baking cakes!

"With the help of Chef Philip Dell, he was actually the teacher who inspired me and pushed me to be the cake artist I am today," Amezcua said.

She started her culinary career at Rancho High School, she credits her teacher for her career choice.

"Without him," Amezcua said. "I would not be here where I am today."

After working at a number of locations, including a restaurant at the Wynn, she launched her own business. She bakes from home and says social media has helped her business take off.

"I never imagined being on my own, and being my own boss," she said.

She knew for Teacher Appreciation Week, she wanted to do what she does best, bake!

"Teacher Appreciation Week is extremely important just to have them be seen," she said. "Just to thank them for all their hard work."

Teachers say the thought goes a long way.

"We got a great staff here," said Yolandus Douglas, a band director. "Administration being really appreciative is a nice treat."

"It just brings me so much joy that our kids are making such great choices," said reading teacher, Kristen Maestas. "Growing and becoming business owners."

Amezcua says she wouldn't be where she is today without teachers.

"This is to thank them, and let them be seen," she said.

Amezcua says she hopes all teachers know they are appreciated. The district told KTNV that events are planned to acknowledge teachers through the end of Teacher Appreciation Week on Friday.