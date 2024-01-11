Boyd Gaming donates more than $200,000 to over 150 non-profit organizations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 200 non-profit organizations got a special gift this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Boyd Gaming officials announced they donated more than $200,000, which went to 186 non-profit organizations across 11 states. The money came from their 2023 Wreaths of Hope and Trees of Hope competition.

According to gaming officials, cash prizes were determined by casino guest's votes at 26 of the company's properties across the U.S. Guests were also invited to vote for their favorite charities online and in-person throughout the holiday season.

You can see the first-place winners from Nevada below:



The Aliante: Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

The Orleans: Pawtastic Friends

Gold Coast: Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada

Suncoast: A Path 4 Paws

Cannery: Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

Main Street Station: Heaven Can Wait Animal Society

Sam's Town: Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors

Jokers Wild: East Valley Family Services

Boyd Gaming officials add the 2023 national prize pool was the largest in the 16 years that they have been doing these competitions. Since the competition began, Boyd Gaming officials said they have awarded nearly $1.5 million to non-profit organizations.