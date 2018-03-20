Black History Month celebrations in Las Vegas

“Ujima, Ujamaa, Kuumba: Education, Business & The Arts: A 21st Century Black History Discussion” will air on Clark County Television throughout the month of February. It also is available for viewing on-demand online.

The one-hour program is hosted by Commissioner Lawrence Weekly. Panelists include Dr. Valerie Taylor, a UNLV Professor of Ethnic Studies in the Interdisciplinary, Gender and Ethnic Studies Department, Larry Smith, owner of G Five Media, LLC, which operates a local marijuana business, and Eva Simmons, a retired Clark County School District area superintendent.

The discussion, which incorporates the Kwanzaa principles of Ujima, collective work and responsibility; Ujamaa, cooperative economics; and Kuumba, creativity, began airing on Feb. 1. It also is available at www.YouTube.com/ClarkCountyNV.

“This year’s conversation is an excellent opportunity to hear from some truly interesting people in our community who have unique and very relevant perspectives on Black History,” said Commissioner Weekly. “Each of them has an amazing story. Everyone who watches this program will hear about desegregation from someone who lived it, learn about Black culture from a UNLV professor, and have a chance to open their mind to how Blacks are making history by impacting the medical marijuana industry.”

BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS IN LAS VEGAS

Children ages 6 to 11 are invited to Black History Month story time at Windmill Library. Children will also have the opportunity to create an amazing piece of artwork.

The Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theater will perform at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center. They will perform classical and modern works by various choreographs in honor of Black History Month. Free admission.

Learn about the historic "west side" of Las Vegas from the Nevada African American Genealogy Society at the Family Search Library, 509 S. 9th St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10.

"Journey through Jazz" will highlight America's original art form from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Clark County Library. Free admission.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly will host a Black History Month celebration at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Free admission.

UNLV's Division of Jazz Studies will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Clark County Library. Free admission.

"Celebrate the Evolution of Royalty,” a Black History Month exhibit, appears through Friday, Feb. 16, at the Clark County Government Center Rotunda Gallery at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. A free reception will be held Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m. Curated by Exquisite Impressions Special Events of Las Vegas, the exhibition features the history of African Americans, beginning with a glimpse into African-American history, African Americans in politics and the military, African Americans in sports and entertainment, and Africa the Motherland. In addition, the exhibition features artifacts, images, art and fashion.

The Springs Preserve is hosting a Black History Month Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17. Enjoy live music and dance performances, soul food from local restaurants, cultural art and gift items, a historic Black Las Vegas photo exhibit, activities for the kids including arts and crafts, carnival games and face-painting, and more!

The Beautiful Black Women Network will host Stepping Straight Out of Africa at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Arizona Charlie's Decatur. There will be line dancing and stepping and performances by R&B singer Michon Young.

Opera Las Vegas celebrates the African-American operatic legacy at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at West Las Vegas Library.

The 17th annual Las Vegas Tastes & Sounds of Soul Festival is happening 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24 at the Fremont Street Experuience. Enjoy great food and music. Minority-owned businesses will also sell their goods and services.

If you would like for us to add an event, send an email with details to webmaster@ktnv.com.