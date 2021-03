LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky Colorado resident, Emma, hit big on her birthday at Arizona Charlie’s, located at 740 S. Decatur Blvd.

Emma won $50,343 on the 34th number, B13, while playing Charlie’s Double Progressive during the 7 p.m. session on March 23.

