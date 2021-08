LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local coffee shop has raised more than $8,700 for Trooper May’s family.

Battlefield Vegas held the fundraiser over the weekend, promising to donate all proceeds to May’s family.

The valley came out to support, resulting in long lines of customers.

The coffee shop says they will be matching the $8,700.