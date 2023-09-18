Watch Now
Assistant restaurant manager at Luxor recognized helping visually-impaired guests

Emily Shumaker
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 13:01:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An assistant restaurant manager at the Luxor casino is being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to help casino guests enjoy their visit.

According to MGM Resorts officials, Emily Shumaker spotted a group that wanted to dine at Diablo's, where she works. She noticed two of them were visually-impaired and a third was in a wheelchair.

"I have family members that have disabilities, some cognitive, some physical," Shumaker said. "To see them come in, it was like an immediate connect because I wanted them to have a good experience and not go through some of the things that some of my family members have been through."

Shumaker seated the guests, arranged the table in an accessible way, brought them their food, and described in detail where everything was located on the table.

"To be able to extend myself and be able to help them in that way, to create that wow moment for them was what I really wanted to do."

