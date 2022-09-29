Artist depicts message of Latino unity and strength

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new mural in the valley is fostering a sense of belonging for the Hispanic community. It was painted on the exterior of the East Las Vegas Community Center, for all to see.

13 Action News reporter Alyssa Bethencourt shows us the newly finished piece of art that’s all about uplifting and empowering the area's Latino community.

SHARING A STORY

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In East Las Vegas, a giant blank wall has been transformed into a vibrant community mural, sharing the story of strength, unity and courage ingrained within the Hispanic community.

"Our hope is that they see themselves reflected in this mural," says Julian Escutia with the Mexican Consulate.

The mural was purposely painted on a community center, in an area mostly populated by Latinos. Artist, Adry del Rocio, says the message behind it is also intentional.

The 90-foot long, 22-foot-tall painting shows an older woman accompanied by a young girl.

The woman represents the love for the rich roots of the Latino culture. While the girl represents the future and the hope for what’s ahead.

FUTURE OF HOPE

In front of them, sits an eagle in a nest, symbolizing freedom and independence. It’s something many Latinos can relate to, as they spread their wings, leaving their native countries to build a better life for their families.

"It's kinda like that freedom, love, nest… home, everything mixed there," says Adry.

Now anyone passing this community center at Eastern and Stewart can see this mural for themselves and be part of celebrating a colorful culture, rich in diversity, history and filled with resilient people.