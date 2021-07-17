Watch
Annual Las Vegas firefighter auction raises funds for the Burn Foundation

PLV: Annual firefighter auction in Las Vegas raiders money for the Burn Foundation.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 17, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Things heated up at the Underground Repeal Firefighter Auction on July 16, inside The Space.

The speakeasy-themed event featured firefighter volunteers from all fire Las Vegas area departments, including two new additions - Bachelorettes. Two females firefighters joined the auction this year, along with over ten firefighting bachelors who came together to raise funds for the Burn Foundation’s Burn Survivor Initiative.

The Burn Survivor Initiative helps burn victims and their families across the valley after the fire is out.

“I choose to volunteer with the Burn Foundation because I think it’s awesome to help our Southern Nevada victims right here where we are every day. We are right here helping in the community.” - Eric Deluna, Firefighter for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, and 2021 firefighter bachelor.

