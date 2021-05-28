Al Solito Posto names Steve Young as Executive Chef

Chef/Owner James Trees and Brand Development Partner Carlo Cannuscio are pleased to officially announce Steve Young as Al Solito Posto’s new Executive Chef.

Young joins a seasoned management team bringing an authentic experience to guests at what has already been touted as one of Las Vegas’ hottest restaurant arrivals of 2021.

For Steve Young, taking the role of Executive Chef at Al Solito Posto very much feels like going back to his roots. Despite his all-American name & looks, Young grew up with a 100% Sicilian mother and grandmother in Northern New Jersey, who first taught him to cook for his family. From there, one of his first formative positions was working under Chef Michael White at Due Mari, refining his approach to the mother country cuisine.

Other cuisines initially brought him to Las Vegas, where he has cooked at The Mansion By Joel Robuchon (MGM Grand), as well as several positions at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas before opening the award-winning Edge Steakhouse (Westgate Las Vegas).

Young first met Al Solito Posto Chef/Owner James Trees when the two chefs shared the Silver State Award for Best New Chef/Rising Star in 2017. Coincidently both have also received the ‘40 Under 40’ recognition from Vegas Inc.

He joins Cannuscio and Beverage Director David Bonatesta on the executive team.