Adopted: Goat found roaming downtown Vegas finds new home

Looks like the goat found wandering downtown Las Vegas over the weekend has found himself something new to explore -- a home.

The Animal Foundation says Buzi was adopted just before closing on Thursday night.

PREVIOUS: Goat caught roaming downtown Las Vegas now up for adoption

From the looks of it, Buzi has been on quite the adventure.

Officers with Animal Control and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department captured him roaming the streets on Saturday and brought him to the shelter.

Originally, Buzi was believed to be a ram, but the city clarified on Wednesday that he is indeed a goat.

A goat with a brand new home!

The Animal Foundation shared a video of Buzi yesterday before he was adopted. Check it out below.