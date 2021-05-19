Academy of U.S. Veterans open new club in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new place for veterans to create comradery and make an impact in the community.

The Academy of U.S. Veterans announced the grand opening of "Vetty La Vie," a new military veterans club in Las Vegas.

The president of the AUSV Assal Ravandi spent years in the military as an intelligence analyst.

She hopes this lounge brings veterans together to help build a stronger community and bring change to veteran issues.

"In the military, we all wear the same gear, we all wear the same uniform. We come from all walks of life and once we get there we have a sense of unity. We hope that by coming together, networking and creating that camaraderie, they can take the lead with their resource, mean ins and their influence in the community to solve our greatest social problems," said Assal Ravandi, president of the Academy of United States Veterans.

The lounge has a coffee bar, 24/7 access, food, movie screenings and more.

It is a members-only lounge for veterans however non-members can purchase day passes.