PositivelyLV

9-year-old girl sees Las Vegas Raiders in action after special birthday

Posted at 6:38 PM, Aug 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We introduced you to 9- year-old Benny Putnam early August.

PREVIOUS: Raider Nation turns 9-year-old's birthday into an unforgettable event

Benny was gifted with a birthday surprise of a lifetime. She finally got to see the silver and black in action for the preseason.

RAIDERS WIN: Las Vegas Raiders win first home game of the preseason against Minnesota Vikings

At the game, she met with some of the best fans in the NFL including "Gorilla Rilla."

Benny also snagged a photo with Raiders cornerback, Nate Hobbs.

