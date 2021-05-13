8-year-old Las Vegas girl honoring police, military personnel who died

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Remember lemonade girl?

At just 4 years old, she raised money for K-9's with lemonade stands.

Theresa Ann is now 8 and on to a new adventure.

Friday, at Spring Valley High School, she will run one mile for every military and police K-9 lost in the line of duty.

She will carry a flag in their honor.

Then that flag will be given to the handler or their family.

It will be in honor of K-9 Nicky, the K-9 that got her started with lemonades.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officers honor K-9 Nicky at funeral

The event starts at 7:30 p.m.