8-year-old Las Vegas girl honoring police, military personnel who died

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Remember lemonade girl?
At just 4 years old, she raised money for K-9's with lemonade stands.
Theresa Ann is now 8 and on to a new adventure.
Friday, at Spring Valley High School, she will run one mile for every military and police K-9 lost in the line of duty.
She will carry a flag in their honor.
Then that flag will be given to the handler or their family.
It will be in honor of K-9 Nicky, the K-9 that got her started with lemonades.
PREVIOUS STORY: Officers honor K-9 Nicky at funeral
The event starts at 7:30 p.m.