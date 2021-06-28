7th annual Nevada Women's Film Festival wraps up 4-day celebration event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 7th annual Nevada Women's Film Festival wrapped up four days of celebrating and supporting women filmmakers in Nevada and around the world last week.

It kicked off on Thursday and ended on Saturday after featuring 58 films from 20 countries.

The festival's mission is to celebrate and support the fair representation of women in film.

PREVIOUS: Nevada Women's Film Festival kicks off

A Las Vegas-based artist says although women have come a long way in the film industry there’s still work that needs to be done.

“Women are still thought of as being in different positions like props and costumes which is great, we do really well in those positions, but I'd love to see us expand into more roles,” said local artist Destiny Faith Nelson.

The festival ended with the Femmy Awards where they had a category just for Nevada filmmakers.