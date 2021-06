LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 7th Annual Nevada Women's Film Festival kicks off!

This year's event features 58 films from 20 countries.

The festival's mission is to celebrate and support the fair representation of women in film.

The Hybrid Experence includes pictures streaming on-demand as well was both live-stream and in-person events.

Streaming concludes on Sunday with the 'Femmy Awards'.

For festival program schedule and ticket information visit NWFfest.com