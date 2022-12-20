78-year-old receives new furniture as a gift after living with bed bugs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For 29 years, Walker Furniture has been making the holidays more comfortable.

GIFT GIVING: Local mother of seven surprised by two Metro officers with furniture for 'Home for the Holidays' event

They've been filling homes with furniture for families in need.

Every year, Walker Furniture welcomes submissions of those in need of assistance during the holidays.

One recipient is a 78- year-old living with bed bugs. She has since moved to a new place and gets to spend the holidays resting comfortably.

"They get a complete houseful of furniture. I'm talking a complete living room set, with sofas, tables, and lamps. A bedroom set with a mattress and box spring, a dining room set so they can eat with their family. Its really a woinderful thing."

In total, Walker Furniture gifted 35 families brand new furniture to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones reminding everyone the holiday season's true meaning of giving.