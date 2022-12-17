Two Metro officers surprise mother of seven with furniture for "Home for the Holidays"

For the past 29 years Walker Furniture has been making sure that deserving less fortunate Las Vegas Valley families have a home for the holidays.

The second surprise of the holiday season was for the Williams family who live in Spring Valley.

Las Vegas Metro Officers and partners Quincy Gibbons (left) and Anthony Edwards (right) saw the need to help a local mom of seven ahead of the holidays.

The officers both take part in a mentorship program where they met one of Denise Williams' sons, Ray Ray.

Officer Edwards said, "We really grew a bond with them we were bringing Ray Ray home at the end of our program and we were coming to see the family, and I know that mom was struggling. I could tell that she would really benefit from the help, so I was just trying to make it easier on her.”

"It's honestly, amazing being able to help a family on a different level, rather than you just being there on emergency calls or you know during your police work,” said Officer Gibbons.

A Christmas wish come true for the Williams' family. The simple gesture from their friendly neighborhood officers, turned into a mighty holiday miracle. The family received new beds, mattresses, living room furniture, and Christmas decor.

When reporter Zora Asberry asked Denise Williams, “What would you like to say to Walker Furniture?”

Williams replied, "Thank you so much. I really do appreciate it; I'm very grateful and thankful that my family was chosen for this, I don't know what else to say, I’m just excited!”

Just as excited as mom and big brother Ray Ray, was little Malaya.

She cheered as presents and furniture were brought in, letting out coos full of excitement saying, "Yay, it's a Merry Christmas"

