North Las Vegas family gets a Christmas surprise after 12-year-old son writes a letter to Walker Furniture

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cleveland family was the first of 35 families to be gifted furniture and holiday cheer, as a part of the 2022 "Home for the Holidays" project. The event is put on each year by Walker Furniture in partnership with Star Nursery and HELP of Southern Nevada.

Martell Junior, is just twelve years old and in the seventh grade. To his younger siblings he is a role model. His younger brother Amauri calls him his, "hero".

After losing their young mother during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to heart disease, the family of five kids were left in heartache.

Soon after their mother passed, their father was incarcerated, leaving the children to live with extended family.

Today Martell Sr. is out of prison, and was hoping to make up for lost time with his kids. His wishes were to make this Christmas unforgettable.

His Christmas wishes came true after his eldest son Martell Junior did something remarkable.

He wrote a letter to Walker Furniture in hopes of being selected for"Home for the Holidays".

Martell Sr. said, "My son (Martell Jr.) is the one who wrote the story. They lost their mother in 2020, very unexpectedly in November, I went to prison shortly after that. It was hard on the kids not having their parents"

With a new place to call home, yet still recovering from difficult circumstances in the years prior, Martell Junior says his counselor inspired him to write the letter to Walker furniture.

"She gave me the stuff that I needed to do it, and so, I wrote the letter. She said she sent the letter in, and I just had to wait and see what happened, and then, this happened."

A house filled with new furniture from beds and a living room set, to a Christmas tree with presents; Their house was transformed into a home, just in time for Christmas.

Their Aunt, JaKayla Edmond says, "It's been a blessing and it's been a story to tell, and I'm really proud of them, especially Martell, the Junior (laughs) for writing this story. I see this all the time, and for it to be reality, and for it to be my nieces and nephew, it's just different," said JaKayla Edmond.

Martell Sr. said, "I'm loving it, I'm still in disbelief that all of these people are in my house, and that I'm receiving these blessings. Out of all the people that could have been blessed, you know, I was chosen, and I'm really thankful."

