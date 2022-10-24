LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 6th Annual Walk Against Hate was hosted at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday morning.

KTNV was a sponsor of the event. Anchor Tricia Kean also spoke at the event.

ADL 6th Annual Walk Against Hate hosted at Las Vegas Ballpark

"We're on the move to fight hate in our community," said Las Vegas Ace's Nikki Fargas. "It's not just a walk - it's an opportunity to move as an individual, family or community toward a future without antisemitism, racism and all forms of bigotry."

LAST YEAR: Hundreds 'Walk Against Hate' in support of Anti-Defamation League

The walk started at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.