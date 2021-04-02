Watch
4/3/21: This year's most popular wedding date

KTNV
Crimson in Bloom
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:32:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wedding planners say April 3, 2021 will be one of the busiest days of the year.

Couples are taking advantage of the unique date to tie the knot.

In honor of 4-3-2-1, Cactus Collective Weddings is partnering with Crimson in Bloom, a pop-up lounge inside Red Rock resort for a one-of-a-kind deal.

Owner McKenzi Taylor says the price is unique too.

"The price is very unique too it's the same as the date, $432.10 and that includes the ceremony, the space at Crimson and 30 minutes of professional photography,"

Spaces are still available and if you want to learn more or make a wedding reservation click here.

