LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — HomeAid Southern Nevada, in partnership with the CARE Complex, handed out nearly 300 backpacks containing essential items were handed out to people experiencing homelessness on Saturday.

A spokesman says each backpack contained a variety of items including soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, a toothbrush, toothpaste, a hairbrush, razors, water bottles, sunscreen, lip balm and tissues.

The estimated value of all the backpacks distributed equaled more than $5,000.