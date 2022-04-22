Things to do in Las Vegas this week

Watch
From photography to country music, there are so many things to do in Las Vegas this weekend. Morning Blend host JJ Snyder shows you where to go and what to see.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 14:32:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the final weekend before the NFL Draft takes over the Las Vegas Strip, and there is something for everyone in Las Vegas this weekend. Here are a few ideas to add to your to-do list:

National Geographic: RARELY SEEN

Now open inside Bally's, RARELY SEEN is an exhibition based on the best-selling National Geographic book. Get up close and take in some of the most magnificent sights in the world. The 50 striking images on display were shot by some of the world's most talented photographers. You will be drawn in.

Walker Hayes performs at Mandalay Bay

Concerts on the Beach are back at Mandalay Bay! This Saturday night, country music star Walker Hayes steps onstage to get a little "Fancy Like." The Alabama native is sure to get the crowd all riled up with his latest hits. Purchase tickets
here.

Faaabulous! Drag Brunch

Drag Brunch just got a makeover, and it's faaabulous! Edie hosts the show, and the girls are everything. They sing their way through a decadent brunch by Chef Dominic Depatta. Showtime is 1 p.m. inside the Chandelier Room at Notoriety.
