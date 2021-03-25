13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For March 29-April 2, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. Springs Preserve has reopened its outdoor areas. There are several family-fun activities including the outdoor animal habitat, main playground, trail system and botanical garden. It is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday. The Nevada State Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

2. Circus Circus Las Vegas is offering locals $10 admission to its Splash Zone and Pool during Spring Break, March 27 through April 4. Splash Zone features multiple water slides, pools and splash pads.

3. Opera on Tap Las Vegas will present “What the Fach?!?!?!” on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. March 26. Enjoy your favorite OOT singers sing all the songs their voice teachers would never let them sing. $5 suggested donation.

4. The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is hosting Ancient Artifacts during Spring Break starting March 27. You can learn yucca cording , atlatl throwing, pottery making and explore archaeology with archaeologist Laura Benedict.

5. Carpool Cinema is back March 27 at The SciFi Center. It’s all about Godzilla vs. King Kong with the showing of “Kong Skull Island” and “Godzilla King of the Monsters.” There will also be giveaways.

6. Stoney’s Rockin’ Country will swing with live jazz featuring The Jeff Hamilton Organ Trio on March 28 and 29. Enjoy Sunday brunch or an intimate dinner show with musicians from Las Vegas Academy’s jazz program as the opening act. Doors open at 2 p.m. on Sunday and at 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets start at just $20. Add brunch or dinner for an additional $32 per person.

7. Summerlin Library will host a UNLV School of Music Jazz Concert at 3 p.m. March 28. The concert will feature a performance by the Geri Allen Tribute Jazz Combo. Seating is limited and a reservation is required.

8. The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade is offering a special family four-pack during Spring Break. Tickets will be $60 for daytime or $100 for any time tickets. Also, a three-attraction ticket package is available for the High Roller, Fly LINQ and Eiffel Tower for $75 per person.

9. Soul in the Machine will perform March 27 and 28 at The PORTAL inside AREA15. The performance will feature a mix of jazz, rock and classical genres with electronic music’s powerful sound emitting from one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted kinetic instruments designed by local artist Henry Chang. General admission is $20, VIP seating is $30.

10. CraftHaus Brewery and the Henderson Booze District are now offering a Booze District Passport for $18. The passport can be used at Las Vegas Distillery, Bad Beat Brewing, Grape Expectations, Astronomy Aleworks, Vegas Valley Winery and Ambros Whiskey. The passport includes offers, specials, freebies and incentives to explore and enjoy each business until June 15.

11. The Eiffel Tower at Parks Las Vegas is celebrating Eiffel Tower Day on March 31. This date marks the completion of the tower in Paris. Nevada residents always receive 50% off standard ticket prices with a valid ID and students receive 50% with a valid US student ID. US military and senior citizens receive $5 off tickets.

12. The Burlesque Hall of Fame in downtown Las Vegas is reopening its doors April 2. The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday with timed entry. There will be only 6 admissions per hour and no more than 10 visitors in the space at any given time.

13. First Friday is returning to downtown Las Vegas on April 2. It will be the first in-person event since the pandemic started. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Only 250 people will be admitted at a time. 35 First Friday artists and craftspeople will be featured in the art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street. Eric Vozzola will be the featured artist and Jef Logan will unveil an installation. Face coverings and temperature checks required.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.