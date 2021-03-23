Circus Circus offering Las Vegas locals Spring Break promotion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is offering locals a $10 entrance price to its Splash Zone and Pool during Spring Break, March 27 through April 4.

Normally exclusive to Circus Circus guests, locals will have a limited-time opportunity to enjoy Circus Circus’ Splash Zone which features more than an acre of multiple water slides, pools and splash pads.

The 50-foot waterslide tower features three slides – Mat Racer, Aqua Tube and Speed Slide. Sliders must be 42” or taller to ride the Mat Racer, and 48” or taller to ride the Aqua Tube and Speed Slide.

In addition to its two pools and whirlpools, Circus Circus’ Splash Zone includes an interactive splash pad featuring water cannons, spill buckets, rain trees and more – a great experience for families with smaller children.

Cabanas are available to rent starting at $100. Each Cabana includes lounge chairs, straight-back chairs, TV, mini-fridge, safe and storage cabinet.