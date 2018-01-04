13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Jan. 5-11

Here is a list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley this week for the week of Jan. 5 through 11:

1. Lovelady Brewing in Henderson is hosting a Teacher Appreciation Day on Jan. 5. All teachers with a school ID will receive one free beer between the hours of noon and 11 p.m.

2. Mexican singer and song writer Alejandra Moreno will present “Aires de Flamenco” at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Winchester Cultural Center. Moreno has more than 28 years of experience performing in Mexico and overseas in places like Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, London, Athens, New York, Buenos Aires, Cairo and Bangkok. Tickets are $10. www.ClarkCountyNV.gov

3. The First Friday of the year is happening Jan. 5 in Downtown Las Vegas. The theme for the first First Friday event of the year is "Commitment." First Friday features local artists and entertainers and a variety of food options.

4. The Millennium Fandom Bar will host the 20th anniversary celebration of Star Trek: The Experience on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. This is your chance to meet the cast, crew, creators and other fans. STTE was a popular attraction at the Las Vegas Hilton from 1998 to 2008. RELATED STORY.

5. ReBar on Main Street is hosting Culture & Cannabis 2018 on Jan. 5. There will be food trucks, artists, cannabis vendors, live comedy and live music.

6. Do you like swing dancing or have always wanted to learn? Head to The Mint on Friday nights. Classes begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by open dancing.

7. If you want to learn how to brew beer, you'll want to got to Brew School on Jan. 6 at Big Dog's Brewing Company. Learn the tricks of the trade from David Pascual and Amanda Koeller. Cost is $99, which includes class instruction, brew participation, lunch, a grad party, appetizers, a growler and beer.

8. The Americana indie rock trio, Single Brass Faction, performs Jan. 6 at the Hard Hat Lounge. The trio has been together for 5 months and are currently recording their first album.

9. Don't miss the Jimmy Carpenter Band and special guests on Jan. 6 at the Sand Dollar Lounge. Songs include "You Belong to Me," "Kid in my Heart," "Surf Monkey" and "Change is Gonna Come."

10. Whole Foods Market in Town Square is now hosting trivia every Monday night. It's free to play and there are 6 rounds with 10 questions per round. It's free to play. Hosted by Vegas Pub Quiz.

11. Tennessee William's "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" opens Jan. 11 at the Majestic Repertory Theater. The 1955 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama will get a radical revisiting in this intimate staging by Artistic Director Troy Heard. Performances through Jan. 27.

12. "Exhibitionist - The Rolling Stones Exhibit" at The Palazzo is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The limited, exclusive West Coast engagement ends Jan. 31. The exhibit is the largest touring experience of its kind and features many items from the band's vast private archive.

13. The next Courtroom Conversation topic at the Mob Museum will be digital swindlers and how organized crime has infected th internet. One of the FBI's top national authorities on the topic will join experts in the field of cybersecurity and IT. The event begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or buy-one get-one-free for members.

If you would like to be included in a future 13 Things list, please send an email with details to joyce. lupiani@ktnv.com.