On January 5, the cast and creators of "Star Trek: The Experience" (STTE) are getting back together for a 20th anniversary celebration at Millennium Fandom Bar.

STTE was an iconic "Star Trek" attraction that opened up at the Las Vegas Hilton in January 1998. Visitors could learn about the sci-fi universe through museum displays, interact with costumed actors, and go on rides related to the series.

The attraction closed in September 2008, and though there were rumors that it would eventually move to Neonopolis, those plans have never come to fruition.

The public is invited to attend the STTE meetup, which will run from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Visitors will be able to see items from the attraction displayed throughout the bar.