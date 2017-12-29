13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Dec. 29-Jan. 1

Here is a list of 13 things to do in Las Vegas for the week of Dec. 29 through Jan. 4:

1. Head to the Cork & Thorn on Dec. 29 for a R&B concert featuring "Big Sex" Bruce Williamson. He'll be joined by Hot & Heavy. The show begins at 7 p.m.

2. The Millennium Fandom Bar is hosting a fandom onesie party on Dec. 29. Guests are invited to wear their comfiest and nerdiest onesie. No cover.

3. Franks & Deans, The Implosions and Alex 2 from Arizona perform Dec. 29 at the Double Down Saloon. Franks & Deans put a punk rock spin on Rat Pack tunes. They will also perform Dec. 30 at Hooters. https://www.facebook.com/events/1916089248651409/

4. If you like great music, The Cosmopolitan will be the hot spot this weekend. The Zac Brown Band performs Dec. 29 at The Chelsea. They will be followed by Duran Duran on Dec. 30. The Foo Fighters will help ring in the new year inside The Chelsea on Dec. 31.

5. The Downtown Grand will celebrate New Year's Eve all weekend. Free entertainment by DJ Christina Flame, Shaun DeGraff Band and Retro Jukebox Dec. 29-31, and the Gigglewater Pub Crawl on Dec. 30 will feature 4 bars, 4 cocktails and 4 appetizers for just $40.

6. Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm will face each other during UFC 219 at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 30. Other matchups include Jimmie Rivera vs. John Lineker, Calvillo vs. Esparza, Hooker vs. Diakiese, Vettori vs. Glenn and Vettori vs. Akhmedov.

7. Pinot's Palette at Town Square is hosting a Family Day on Dec. 30. Family Day classes are fun for the whole family (ages 7 and above). The theme for this Family Day is "Eye See You Emu." Cost is $25 per painter.

8. "The Wold's Greatest Rock Show" at the Stratosphere features the biggest hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s. The show features some of the best tribute artists in Las Vegas and fantastic light and video effects.

9. Celebrate New Year's Eve with your kids at Noon Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Town Square. Festivities include a DJ, vendor booths, and a balloon drop at noon.

10. The biggest fireworks show of the year is happening Dec. 31 on the Las Vegas Strip. Fireworks will be set off from 7 different locations and will be choreographed to music. The Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will also be a New Year's Eve party in Downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street.

11. Dinner at Restaurant Guy Savoy on New Year's Eve is $600 per person. Menu highlights include Kusshi oysters, Dungeness crab, octpus, wild line-caught sea bass, seared foie gras, artichoke and black truffle soup, mushroom brioche, grilled Japanese Wagyu, Dom Perignon, and a dessert cart.

12. A new show is opening Dec. 28 at Planet Hollywood. It is the Las Vegas Strip's first Spanish-language show. The show stars renowned mentalist Santiago Michel. "Illusion Mental" will transport audiences into a realm of powerful suggestion and infinite possibility.

13. There is still plenty of time to enjoy the 11th annual Winter Wonderland at Las Vegas Ice Center. The ice rink decorates each year for the season and offers all-day ice skating. Winter Wonderland will close Jan. 7.

If you would like to submit an item for an upcoming 13 Things list, send email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.