13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: March 18-24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Between St. Patrick's Day celebrations and March Madness bracket parties, there's no shortage of things to do in Las Vegas this week — even for those who'd prefer to stay out of the sports and St. Paddy's Day fray. Here are 13 things happening in town:

St. Baldrick's Day head-shaving at New York-New York

The St. Baldrick's Foundation brings the community together in the crusade against childhood cancer with its 13th annual head-shaving event. Throughout the day, some of the city’s most celebrated names in entertainment will take the stage to serve as celebrity head-shavers for those bold enough to brave the shave for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. Morning Blend host JJ Snyder will be there to emcee at 11 a.m. on Saturday.



Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor plaza on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York Hotel & Casino

3790 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

New Nacho Daddy celebrates grand opening weekend

Nacho Daddy, the popular Las Vegas restaurant, returns to its Henderson roots with the grand opening of a new location on St. Rose Pkwy. Nacho-lovers from Silverado Ranch to Inspirada can now enjoy the unique nacho collisions, vegan options, flaming fajitas and award-winning margaritas Nacho Daddy has to offer, much closer to home.



Grand opening Wednesday, March 16

3561 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Vegas Knight Hawks debut game at Dollar Loan Center

Las Vegas' newest professional sports team, the Vegas Knight Hawks, play their first game in franchise history at the new Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.



Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets starting at $10

Free battle towel giveaway

Said the Sky at Craig Ranch Amphitheater

Playing piano and various instruments since the age of eight, Colorado native Trevor Christensen is coming forward with a fresh perspective on music. Bringing a melodic background and technical training into his work, he is able to capture everything beautiful in what people know as electronic dance music (EDM).



Saturday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

The Amp at Craig Ranch inside Craig Ranch Regional Park

Tickets from $44.99

Grand opening and cookie-eating contest at Pucks Cookies & Treats

A new, hockey-inspired treat shop opens at The District at Green Valley Ranch on Friday, with additional festivities and a cookie-eating contest on Saturday. There will be a live DJ, roller dancer and other entertainers, and giveaways.



Saturday, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2225 Village Walk Dr. Suite 189, Henderson

All cookies and treats 15% off on Friday and Saturday

Ladies' night bar crawl at Circa

Downtown Las Vegas' adults-only hot spot is offering a ladies-only bar hop with stops at Stadium Swim, Legacy Club, Vegas Vickie's and Overhang Bar. Bar crawl reservations include drink tickets for all four locations, which you can visit in any order you want.



Now through June 10

Circa Resort & Casino

Tickets are $75 per person and can be picked up at the concierge desk

Raider Image tent sale at Allegiant Stadium

Get some of the "best savings of the year" on officially licensed Las Vegas Raiders gear and merchandise with a three-day tent sale on the grounds of Allegiant Stadium. Select from more than 20,000 units of Raiders gear, including some exclusive merchandise, at discounts of up to 60% off.



Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium, Lot B

Waka Flocka Flame at Daylight Beach Club

This week, “LIT Sundays” at Daylight Beach Club features rapper and hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame, with support from local DJ Maria Romano.



Sunday, March 20 at 12 p.m.

Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay

Admission $20 for females; $30 for males

Market in the Alley at Fergusons Downtown

Shop from more than 70 local businesses and creators at the monthly market hosted by Fergusons Downtown and Market in the Alley. From candles and home goods to vintage clothing and jewelry, plus art and food, there's something for everyone.



Sunday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1028 Fremont Street

Free

Limited-time menu pairing at Saffron, The Vegetarian Eatery to benefit non-profit Chai Lai Orchid

Saffron, The Vegetarian Eatery in Las Vegas' Chinatown announced a fundraising initiative in support of the Chai Lai Orchid, an elephant sanctuary that combats exploitation and trafficking by providing homes, education and employment to marginalized women. Restaurant owners will donate 100% of the proceeds from this limited-time menu pairing to the non-profit organization. The Chai Lai Orchid menu pairing includes Chai Lai Money Bags and the Blue Elephant martini.



Now through Sunday, March 27

Saffron, The Vegetarian Eatery at 3545 S. Decatur Blvd.

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Menu and reservation information here

Kabir Singh at L.A. Comedy Club

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh is the headliner at L.A. Comedy Club inside The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod from March 21 through March 27. Singh was a semi-finalist on "America's Got Talent" and has almost a decade of experience as a touring headliner, with his stand-up airing on The Starz Network, FOX, and Comedy Central.



Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets from $39; VIP admission from $59

"$25 All You Can Drink Special" available for all shows

New trivia nights at Tailgate Social

Groups of up to eight people have the chance to win prizes ranging from free pitchers of beer to Vegas Golden Knights tickets, every Thursday at Tailgate Social. The classic categories include sports, music, history and pop culture.



Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Tailgate Social inside Palace Station Hotel and Casino

Reservations encouraged

Order a cocktail for a cause at Kassi Beach House

Kassi Beach House is celebrating Women's History Month with a signature cocktail: the Notorious RBG, made with Empress Gin, blackberry, sage and lime. Ten percent of the proceeds from each cocktail sold will be donated to The Shade Tree, a women's and children's shelter in Las Vegas.

