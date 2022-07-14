13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: July 15 to July 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Battle for Vegas
On July 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Gates open on Monday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin fans will have the chance to watch their favorite athletes compete. The competition comes in the form of a softball showdown featuring two teams led by Reily Smith from the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Josh Jacobs with support from the Las Vegas Raiders. A full list of each team’s roster can be seen below:
Reily Smith’s Team:
- Jonathan Marchessault
- William Karlsson
- Jack Eichel
- Dylan Coghlan
- Keegan Kolesar
- Nic Hague
- Logan Thompson
- Zach Whitecloud
- Nate Schmidt
- Ryan Reaves
- Erik Haula
Josh Jacob’s Team:
- Kenyan Drake
- Maxx Crosby
- Johnathan Abram
- Darren Waller
- Denzel Perryman
- Jayon Brown
- Foster Moreau
- AJ Cole
- Alex Leatherwood
The home run derby begins at 6:30 p.m. and the opening pitch is at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark according to a press release. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at battleforvegas.com.
Rise Against
As part of their summer 2022 U.S. headline tour Rise Against is making a stop at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.
Machine Gun Kelly
Moving forward with his Mainstream Sellout Tour, Machine Gun Kelly will perform at T-Mobile Arena on July 15 at 8 p.m. with guests in the form of Avril Lavigne and WILLOW. Tickets start at $27 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.
Matt Fraser
Known for being a Pyschic Medium and E! Entertainment performer, Matt Fraser will perform at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, 2022. Tickets start at $44.95.
Usher: My Way The Las Vegas Residency
This “Burn” artist will launch his headlining residency on July 15 at Dolby Live at MGM Park. Prices for tickets start at $79 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. A list of other dates Usher is set to perform can be seen below:
- July: 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
- August: 26, 27, 31
- September: 3, 4, 9, 10
- October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
The Smith Center
Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Happy Together Tour, and National Geographic Tour will be featured this week. The Happy Together Tour can be seen July 15 at 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $40 to $100 while the National Geographic Live Tour can be seen July 16 at 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $20 to $49.
Drai's Nightclub
Party goers can listen to performances from Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane, and Fabolous at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: Tory Lanez on July 15 ($40 for women and $60 for men), Gucci Mane on July 16 ($40 for women and $60 for men), and Fabolous on July 17 ($20 for women and $30 for men).
L.A. Comedy Club
Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Edwin San Juan from July 15 to July 17 and Patrick Garrity from July 18 to July 24. Tickets for the comedian's show start at $39.95 with each show starting at 8 p.m.
DAYLIGHT Beach Club
SpydaT.E.K, Maria Romano, Fredy Fresco, and Too Short more will perform at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows: SpydaT.E.K on July 15 at 11 a.m., Maria Romano on July 16 at 11 a.m., Fredy Fresco on July 16 at 10 p.m., and Too Short on July 17 at 12 p.m.